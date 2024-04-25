Taylor went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Taylor jumped on a hanging knuckle-curve from Sean Hjelle in the top of the fourth and sent it into the stands in center field to extend the Mets' lead to three runs. He then added a two-out, two-run double in the fifth, giving the outfielder his third multi-hit performance of the season. Taylor has proven to be a reliable contributor on offense for New York when his number's been called, batting .349 in April with two homers, 12 RBI and five runs scored.