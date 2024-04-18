Taylor went 3-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Pirates.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, Taylor reeled off his second multi-hit performance of the season while swiping his second base. The 30-year-old has been outstanding so far as the Mets' fourth outfielder, batting .341 (14-for-41) through 15 appearances with a homer, three runs and 10 RBI, and manager Carlos Mendoza hasn't hesitated to give Taylor consistent playing time in the early part of the season.