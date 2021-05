Taylor will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Marlins.

He'll be picking up his fourth start in a row Sunday, with two of them coming versus right-handed pitchers and two versus lefties. Taylor doesn't yet appear to have seized a full-time role, as Milwaukee is likely to roll with Jackie Bradley, Avisail Garcia and Lorenzo Cain as its primary starters in the outfield while Christian Yelich (back) is on the shelf.