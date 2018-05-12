The Brewers expect Miley (oblique) to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The initial timeline put forth by Milwaukee was 4-to-6 weeks, but that was only ever a rough estimate. Miley is now likely looking at a return in late June, as the Brewers turn to Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff in the starting rotation with Zach Davies (shoulder) yet to come off the disabled list.

