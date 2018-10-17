Miley will start Game 6 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

In a surprising twist, Miley served as Milwaukee's "opener" in Game 5, as manager Craig Counsell elected to remove the left-hander following just one batter. Per Rosenthal, this was the club's plan all along, so Miley will be ready to go for Game 6 after using Wednesday's start as a light bullpen session.