Brewers' Wade Miley: Set for Game 6 start
Miley will start Game 6 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
In a surprising twist, Miley served as Milwaukee's "opener" in Game 5, as manager Craig Counsell elected to remove the left-hander following just one batter. Per Rosenthal, this was the club's plan all along, so Miley will be ready to go for Game 6 after using Wednesday's start as a light bullpen session.
