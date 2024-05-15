Contreras went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and four total RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Pirates.

Contreras got Milwaukee on the board with a three-run, opposite-field blast off Martin Perez in the third inning before tacking on a fourth RBI with a triple in the sixth, his first three-bagger this season. While Contreras had gone 18 games without a home run, he's now recorded at least one hit in nine straight contests, going 17-for-36 (.472) in that span. The 26-year-old catcher is now slashing a robust .359/.434/.553 with six homers, 34 RBI, 39 runs scored and three stolen bases through 196 plate appearances this season.