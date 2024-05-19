Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday in a 4-2 victory versus Houston.

Contreras provided the biggest hit of the game with a three-run, fourth-inning homer that broke a 1-1 tie and sent Justin Verlander to the showers. The long ball was the backstop's second in his past three games and extended his current on-base streak to 25 contests. During that stretch, Contreras is batting .347 with three homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs, two stolen bases and a 14:16 BB:K.