Bryce Harper: Draws qualifying offer
The Nationals extended the $17.9 million qualifying offer to Harper on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Harper was issued the one-year qualifying offer prior to Friday's deadline. Look for Harper to quickly decline this offer while searching for a massive payday this winter.
