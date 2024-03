Kloffenstein was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Kloffenstein earned a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster after registering an impressive 3.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 140:55 K:BB over 128 innings in 2023 between Double-A and Triple-A. If Kloffenstein is effective with Memphis early in the season, he could see some time in the majors in 2024.