The Blue Jays traded Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for Jordan Hicks, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Kloffenstein put himself back on the prospect radar in 2023 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 105:34 K:BB across 89 innings (17 starts) at the Double-A level, and the Cardinals apparently liked what they have seen. The 22-year-old could move up to Triple-A before the end of the season and may not be far off from the big leagues.