Kloffenstein has a 2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 35 innings across seven starts for Double-A New Hampshire.

The 6-foot-5 righty was a prospect of note several years ago before logging a WHIP north of 1.55 in over 100 innings in both 2021 and 2022. However, at 22, Kloffenstein is age-appropriate for Double-A. He has been even more impressive over just his last five starts, during which he has a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 28 innings. His sinker has topped out around 95 mph this year, so there may not be as much upside as his stats indicate, but Kloffenstein's 55.8 percent groundball rate is a strong mark and he could someday pitch in the middle or back of a big-league rotation.