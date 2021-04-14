Wainwright (0-2) took the loss Wednesday versus the Nationals after surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The veteran right-hander never had much of a chance to avoid being charged with the loss Wednesday, as the Cardinals didn't score a run and mustered only five hits. Wainwright has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 19 hits with a 14:4 K:BB over 12.2 innings through three starts, and he'll have another matchup with Washington early next week.