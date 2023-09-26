Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Tuesday that Wainwright (back/shoulder) will not pitch again this season, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright recorded his 200th career major-league win Sept. 18 against the Brewers, but he's been dealing with back and shoulder discomfort ever since. The 42-year-old right-hander will remain on the active roster and could even take an at-bat over the final weekend of the regular season, but he has thrown his last pitch and is expected to formally announce his retirement in the coming weeks.