Wainwright won't start Sunday against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Wainwright reportedly needs a few extra days to recover after his last start Monday against the Padres. Zack Thompson will take Wainwright's place Sunday as the rotation moves up a day, and Wainwright's next start will come Thursday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Handed tough loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Struggles again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Allows three runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could lose rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Allows eight more earned runs•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Yields seven runs in loss•