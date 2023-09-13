Wainwright (4-11) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out three.

Wainwright held the first-place Orioles scoreless until the fifth inning, when the first three batters reached and two runs came around to score in the frame. The 42-year-old veteran left with a lead that would not be relinquished, earning his 199th career win and his first win since June 17. In the 11 outings between wins, Wainwright went 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 25:23 K:BB across 45.1 innings. He currently lines up for a home matchup with the Brewers in his next outing.