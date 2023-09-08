Wainwright (3-11) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Wainwright was working with extra rest having not pitched since Aug. 28, but that didn't help him against Atlanta's potent offense. The veteran was tagged for three runs in the first inning before settling down for three scoreless frames. However, Matt Olson slugged a solo shot in the fifth, and Atlanta struck for two more homers -- including Ronald Acuna's second of the contest -- in the sixth before Wainwright was pulled. It's been a rough campaign for the veteran right-hander, but until Thursday he hadn't surrendered more than two homers in any contest. Wainwright now holds an ugly 8.19 ERA and 1.98 WHIP through 89 innings on the season.