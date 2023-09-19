Wainwright (5-11) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

It was a vintage performance from Wainwright as he blanked Milwaukee to earn the 200th win of his 17-year MLB career. The 42-year-old Wainwright's now won back-to-back starts, allowing just two runs over 12 innings in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 7.40 with a 1.90 WHIP and 55:41 K:BB through 21 starts (101 innings) this season. Wainwright will look for win number 201 in his next outing, currently lined up for this weekend in San Diego.