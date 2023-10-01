Wainwright officially announced his retirement Sunday, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

The 42-year-old righty was able to go out on a high note, winning his 200th career game in his final start of the year Sept. 18 against the Brewers. He sails off into the sunset with a career 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 2,202 strikeouts in 2,668.1 career innings.