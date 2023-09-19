Wainwright will not make his next scheduled start this weekend in San Diego, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright notched his 200th career victory Monday versus the Brewers and it sounds like the Cardinals want him to go out on a high note. If the retiring right-hander does make another start this year, it would probably be during the final weekend of the regular season at home against the Reds.

