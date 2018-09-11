Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Uneven in return from DL

Wainwright (1-3) had a shaky outing in Monday's win over the Pirates. He went five innings while allowing four runs, seven hits and struck out three.

The Cardinals were glad to have Wainwright (elbow) back for his first start since May 13th. While his 4.70 ERA and 1.74 WHIP aren't anything to get too excited about, the Cardinals will give Wainwright every opportunity to hope he finds something resembling his vintage form to aid in their playoff push.