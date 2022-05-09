Pujols has gone 2-for-23 in his last nine games.

Pujols began the season with hits in four of his first five contests, but he's only hit safely in two of his last nine. The designated hitter's slump has opened up playing time for prospect Juan Yepez, who has multiple hits in four of his five games since he was called up to the big leagues. Pujols is slashing .220/.319/.390 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored in 14 games, and he'll likely only play a part-time role going forward.