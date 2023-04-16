Burleson (shin) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Burleson was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after fouling a pitch off his lower leg Sunday, and his X-rays confirmed the diagnosis. He's considered day-to-day for now, and the Cardinals will wait to see how he feels Monday before determining his status for the series opener against Arizona that day.
