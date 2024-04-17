Share Video

Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Burleson opened the season in a strong-side platoon role, but he's lost his grip on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching in the wake of Lars Nootbaar's return from the 10-day injured list last week. The 25-year-old will find himself on the bench Wednesday for a sixth consecutive game.

