Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Burleson opened the season in a strong-side platoon role, but he's lost his grip on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching in the wake of Lars Nootbaar's return from the 10-day injured list last week. The 25-year-old will find himself on the bench Wednesday for a sixth consecutive game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: On bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Garners start at DH•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Favorite to fill in for Nootbaar•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Making good contact•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Drops weight over offseason•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Goes on IL with thumb fracture•