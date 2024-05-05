Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Burleson's streak of five consecutive starts will come to an end while he exits the lineup with southpaw Garrett Crochet on the hill for the White Sox. With Burleson on the bench, Willson Contreras will get a day off of catching and instead serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter.