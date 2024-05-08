Burleson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Burleson cranked his third home run of the year in the sixth inning off Cole Sulser and also drove in a run on a base hit in the first. He notched his first three-hit effort of the campaign and his fifth multi-hit performance. The 25-year-old is slashing .262/.303/.393 with 12 RBI, five runs and a 5:18 BB:K in 89 plate appearances and is firmly in a platoon against right-handed pitching.