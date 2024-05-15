Burleson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Burleson has gone 9-for-24 (.375) over his last seven games, with five of his hits in that span going for extra bases. He also picked up his first steal of the campaign in Tuesday's win. The 25-year-old is up to a .272/.306/.437 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, seven runs scored and five doubles over 108 plate appearances. He's operated in a strong-side platoon role for much of the season, but it's encouraging to note that two of his three hits Tuesday, including his homer, came against left-handed pitchers. With both Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar under the Mendoza line, there could be an opportunity for Burleson to see more consistent playing time, especially since he's been in the lineup against the last three southpaws the Cardinals have faced.