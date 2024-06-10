Burleson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Burleson is up to nine homers this year, four of which he's hit over nine contests in June. He's batting .237 (9-for-38) this month, but that slight drop in hitting has yet to cost him the everyday role he earned with a strong May. The outfielder is slashing .273/.305/.448 with 24 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and seven doubles over 203 plate appearances on the year, and he's routinely batted second in the order over the last week.