Burleson is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Brewers.
The Cardinals plan to give Nolan Gorman -- who is at designated hitter Friday -- a run of playing time, and it could come mostly at the expense of Burleson. The 26-year-old Burleson is hitting .276 on the young season but has yet to homer.
