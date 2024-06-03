Burleson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Burleson entered Sunday 0-for-17 over his last four games. He ended the drought -- his longest of the season -- with a third-inning blast to put the Cardinals ahead 4-2. Burleson has been forced into a larger role with the Cardinals lacking several starters, including Lars Nootbaar (oblique), who is expected to be out for nearly all of June. Burleson is slashing .273/.302/.418 with six homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases over 50 contests and should have a chance to continue playing on a near-everyday basis for the foreseeable future.