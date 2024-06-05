Burleson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Burleson's gone deep in three straight games after a stretch of 12 contests without a homer. He continues to look ready for an everyday role, which has come at a convenient time with the Cardinals missing Lars Nootbaar (oblique) and Tommy Edman (wrist). Burleson is up to a .276/.308/.448 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles over 182 plate appearances this season.