Burleson went 3-for-9 with a home run and five RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Tigers.
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the matinee, Burleson went deep off Tyler Holton in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Burleson's two-hit game in the second contest was his first multi-hit performance since April 10, and on the season the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .273/.324/.394 through 24 games with two homers, four runs and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Slugs first homer of season•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Sits for sixth straight game•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: On bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Garners start at DH•