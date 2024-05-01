Burleson went 3-for-9 with a home run and five RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Tigers.

After going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the matinee, Burleson went deep off Tyler Holton in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Burleson's two-hit game in the second contest was his first multi-hit performance since April 10, and on the season the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .273/.324/.394 through 24 games with two homers, four runs and 10 RBI.