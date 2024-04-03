Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Burleson is absent from the lineup while St. Louis faces a right-hander (Joe Musgrove) on Wednesday, but the 25-year-old should still play fairly regularly against righties for the early part of the season until the Cardinals get two of Lars Nootbaar (rib), Dylan Carlson (shoulder) and Tommy Edman (wrist) back from the injured list. While Burleson takes a seat Wednesday, Willson Contreras will get a day off behind the dish and will serve as St. Louis' designated hitter.