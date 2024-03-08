Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that Burleson will receive starter's reps in left field while Lars Nootbaar (ribs) is sidelined, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The team hasn't officially ruled Nootbaar out for Opening Day as he recovers from two fractured ribs, but a stint on the injured list seems very likely. It had seemed not long ago that Burleson might be on the outside looking in to even make the roster, but with Nootbaar and Tommy Edman (wrist) out, he could now receive regular starts versus right-handed pitching for a while. The 25-year-old is 7-for-18 with a 0:3 K:BB in his first eight Grapefruit League contests.