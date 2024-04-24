Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
While his path to regular playing time against right-handed pitching has opened up a bit with Jordan Walker getting optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Burleson is still projected to sit regularly against lefties. Burleson's absence from the lineup Wednesday thus comes as little surprise with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for Arizona.
