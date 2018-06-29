Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Moved to 60-day DL
Reyes (lat) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday.
This was strictly a procedural move in order to add Tyler Webb to the 40-man roster. Reyes underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon earlier this month.
