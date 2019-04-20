Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Shifting to rotation in Memphis
Reyes will shift from the bullpen to the starting rotation for Triple-A Memphis beginning with a Saturday start against Round Rock, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
One of the main objectives for Reyes down on the farm is to refine his control after he issued six free passes over just three innings with the Cardinals to start the season. Reyes has continued to scuffle some with his location since arriving in Memphis earlier this month, walking another six batters in three scoreless relief efforts. The shift to the rotation will allow the developing 24-year-old to work on his pitches outside of game action, as he'll have a bullpen session to throw between each start. Reyes is expected to be limited to 40-50 pitches Saturday and will then stretch out progressively with each subsequent start.
