The Cardinals recalled Pallante from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The move corresponds with Nick Robertson being placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. Before being sent down to the minors April 21, Pallante appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, registering a 6.30 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across 10 frames. The 25-year-old right-hander could be used as a spot starter for Wednesday's game against the Reds, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.