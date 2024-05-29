Pallante (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Reds, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Making his first big-league start since 2022, Pallante was sharp Wednesday, blanking Cincinnati over six innings in the winning effort. The 25-year-old right-hander made nine appearances out of the bullpen in St. Louis this year, struggling to a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings, though he was solid in four starts with Triple-A Memphis, allowing just four earned runs in 16.1 innings. Pallante certainly did enough to warrant another turn in the Cards' rotation -- he'd currently line up for a road matchup with the Astros early next week.