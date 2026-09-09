Pallante didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Giants, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was in firm control while he was on the mound, tossing 54 of 88 pitches for strikes and exiting with the Cardinals ahead 5-1, but a late meltdown by the bullpen cost Pallante his 13th win of the season. He's given up just two runs in 10 innings since returning from an IL stint due to elbow inflammation, and over eight outings since the All-Star break Pallante has delivered a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB in 46 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week in a rematch with the Giants.