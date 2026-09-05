Pallante didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies after allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out one over five innings.

Pallante was activated Friday ahead of this start after a two-week stint on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation, and while the right-hander had command issues, he limited the damage to just one run. Pallante is a serviceable arm who can consistently pitch at least five innings, as he's done so in each of his last 14 starts. Over that span, he owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 52:24 K:BB across 83 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Giants.