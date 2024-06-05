Pallante (1-2) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Tuesday.

Pallante dazzled in his first start of the season with six scoreless innings versus the Reds, but the Astros were able to hit him harder. They put up a pair of runs on groundouts in the first inning before rallying for four more runs -- including a three-run blast by Yainer Diaz -- in the third. Pallante is now at a 6.16 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 11:11 K:BB over 19 innings across 11 appearances (two starts) this season. The Cardinals continue to struggle to fill the No. 5 spot in their rotation while Steven Matz (back) is out, though Pallante has been their best option so far. If he stays in the rotation, Pallante is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.