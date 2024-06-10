Pallante (2-2) allowed three hits and a walk over five scoreless frames Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rockies.

Pallante never found himself in too much trouble as he cruised to a win Sunday. He fired 45 of 68 pitches for strikes, including 13 whiffs. That matched his total swinging strikes generated over his previous 14 MLB innings entering Sunday's start. Since rejoining the MLB roster, Pallante has gone 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, though all his earned runs came from one appearance. He's currently slated to make his next start on the road against the Cubs.