Suarez had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Monday.

Suarez will get his first shot in the big leagues since 2020 after being called up Monday. The left-hander has produced a 4.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 64 innings in 28 appearances, including three starts, with Memphis this season. In a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster, Ryan Helsley (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list.