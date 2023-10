Suarez pitched to a 7.16 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 17:15 K:BB over 27.2 innings this season.

Suarez stayed in the Cardinals' bullpen after the trade deadline left the pitching staff depleted. He maintained scoreless outings just three times in 13 appearances as a long reliever in his first major-league action since he appeared in six games with the Giants in 2020. Suarez hasn't recorded a save or hold since 2019, and at 31 years old, his major-league future is likely cloudy at best.