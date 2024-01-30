Suarez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez returned to the majors last season for the first time since 2020, but he ran into trouble often with a 7.16 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 27.2 innings with the Cardinals. He fared better against Triple-A hitters, but he will need to show significant improvement before getting another shot in the big leagues. For now, Suarez will head to Triple-A Norfolk as organizational depth.