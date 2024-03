The Orioles reassigned Suarez to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

According to Kubatko, Suarez's locker had been empty at camp for the last few days, but the 31-year-old southpaw hasn't requested a release from his minor-league deal and is expected to stay in the organization and report to Triple-A Norfolk for the start of the minor-league season. Suarez made 13 big-league appearances for St. Louis in 2023, logging a 7.16 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 27.2 innings.