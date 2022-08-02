Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
