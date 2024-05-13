Crawford is slashing .107/.194/.107 over 10 games with the Cardinals this season.

Crawford was signed to serve as backup to rookie Masyn Winn, who has been one of the Cardinals' better hitters. As such, Crawford has seen minimal playing time. All three of his hits this season have been singles, and he's also posted a 3:11 BB:K. The veteran shortstop is unlikely to see a larger role unless Winn suffers an injury or enters a severe slump.