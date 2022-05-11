Donovan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
After Paul DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Donovan was given the first opportunity to replace him in the lineup at shortstop. The 25-year-old launched a solo homer off Dillon Tate to open the bottom of the ninth inning, narrowing the deficit to the eventual 5-3 final score. The long ball was Donovan's first of the season and he has posted a .188 batting average with two RBI in 16 at-bats this year. He will compete with Edmundo Sosa (illness) for playing time at shortstop with DeJong now out of the picture, though Sosa appears the favorite to command the role.