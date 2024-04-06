Donovan (elbow) is starting in left field Saturday against the Marlins, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Donovan was hit by two pitches during Wednesday's game against the Padres, prompting a day off Thursday to recover. Now seemingly healthy, the 27-year-old utility man will return to the top of the Cardinals' lineup and look to stay hot after slashing .308/.438/.500 to begin the year.
